Kritika Kamra Opens Up About Nepotism In Bollywood: "Didn't Get Here Because Of Any Connections"

Kritika Kamra is currently grabbing all the limelight for her role in the recently-released web series, Gyaarah Gyaarah, which is based on the Korean drama Signal. In a recent interview, Kritika Kamra stated that she doesn't subscribe to the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in the Hind entertainment industry. Kritika said that she has always believed in her work and relies on no connections or family ties to garner opportunities in the film industry. "I have always believed in letting my work speak for itself. I didn't get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I've had has been the result of years of hard work and persistence. I don't think it's productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because, in the end, it's the audience that decides your fate. I'm grateful for the incredible roles that have come my way, and it's a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry,” said Kritika Kamra.

Earlier, the actress talked about her transition from Tv to Bollywood in an interview with India Today. Talking about the discrimination she has faced after switching from television to film industry, Kritika, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Nitin Kakkar's Mitron, told the publication: "It's hard to make generalisations. I think everyone's journey is different and very personal. I won't deny it. I faced this prejudice and I still do."

However, the actress said she is "okay to prove herself" as many times as she needs to. "I have also been told that TV actors come with certain baggage. But I'm alright. I'm okay to go out there and prove myself as many times as I need to. And maybe people can re-imagine or imagine me doing things differently. It was not so bad for me. I will still say that I have been fortunate. I got good work," added Kritika Kamra.

The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Arohi Sharma opposite Karan Kundra in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which aired in 2009. She has also featured in TV series like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Ganga Kii Dheej, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Reporters and Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. She appeared as a contestant in dance reality shows Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.