Kriti Sanon's Videography And Banana Pancakes On Nupur Sanon's Mind, Made This Post Perfect

Nupur Sanon's latest Instagram post is prefect in every sense. To begin with, she can be seen having fun in the pool. Secondly, the moment was captured by her sister and actress Kriti Sanon, who was making the video. On Tuesday, Nupur Sanon shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen swimming in the pool. Later in the video, she greets her sister Kriti with a bright grin. In her caption, Nupur made a reference to Jack Johnson's song Banana Pancakes and she wrote: "What Jack Johnson really meant, 'Can't you see that it's just raining?'. Ain't no need to go outside (the pool)."

Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon are currently on a vacation, pictures from which, Nupur frequently shares on her Instagram profile. "Or maybe I'm a mermaid who lives far from the sea?" Nupur captioned one of her post, in which she can be seen chilling in the pool.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed 2020 period drama Panipat, in which she played the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Kriti had a busy year in 2019 with films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi hitting the screens. Her next release is Laxman Utekar's Mimi, a remake of the National Award winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon is a singer, who made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak's music video, titled Filhall.