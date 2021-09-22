Kriti Sanon's Prep For Ganapath Is The Most Intense Episode Of Her 'Sweat Series'

Kriti Sanon in a still from her video (courtesy kritisanon)

Highlights Kriti Sanon shared prep video on Instagram

"But first... warm up!" she wrote

Kriti Sanon will co-star with Tiger in 'Ganapath'

Kriti Sanon is very busy working out, because she's prepping for her upcoming action drama Ganapath. In the movie, Kriti Sanon is paired opposite Tiger Shroff - the duo made their Bollywood debuts with 2014 movie Heropanti and Ganapath marks their second collaboration. On Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared glimpses of her prep sessions for Ganapath and oh boy, does it look intense. In the video, which has snippets of Kriti Sanon's work out routines, the actress can be seen warming up initially before pulling off a series of kick-boxing stunts.

"Prep Prep Prep. But first... warm up!" Kriti Sanon captioned his post and added: "I'm always a work In progress!" In the hashtags, Kriti Sanon revealed she's prepping for Ganapath and added: "Sweat series" and "Let's get stronger" to the caption. Here's how Kriti Sanon is sweating it out for Ganapath.

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon shared her first look from the movie and introduced her character Jassi: "Meet Jassi! Super duper excited for this one! Teaming up once again with my very special Tiger Shroff. Can't wait for the shoot to begin. Let's kill it," she wrote. Kriti Sanon sports an intense look and can be seen riding a bike in her first glimpse of Ganapath.

Last month, Tiger Shroff dropped the teaser of Ganapath and wrote a filmy caption which translated to: "Get ready, Ganapath is coming."

Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and will produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Tiger Shroff revealed that Ganapath is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022.