Kriti Sanon's Post For Crew Director Rajesh A. Krishnan: 'From 1 Captain To Another'

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is enjoying the theatrical run of her recent release Crew. Recently, she shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. The pictures also featured the film's director Rajesh A. Krishnan. In her post, Kriti Sanon expressed gratitude for his light-hearted humour and guidance during shoots On Instagram, Kriti shared a series of candid pictures where she was seen dressed as a flight attendant. The images captured Rajesh A. Krishnan directing Kriti through various scenes.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "From 1 Captain to Another. Thank you for making us laugh while we made you lose hair. @rajoosworld This flight wasn't easy, but was definitely the most fun and memorable one! To many more!! Hope you're smiling and holidaying somewhere (other than Al Burj) Lots of love always, Divya Rana from Haryana! #Crew"

In the crime comedy Crew, Kriti Sanon portrays Divya Rana, a young air hostess who shares a close bond with her senior colleagues Geeta Sethi (played by Tabu) and Jasmine Bhajwa (played by Kareena Kapoor). When the trio discovers their airline's bankruptcy, they embark on a gold smuggling venture in pursuit of easy money. The film also features singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as a customs officer and Kriti's love interest.

Released on March 29, Crew surpassed the Rs 20-crore mark at the global box office on its opening day. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film has amassed over Rs 80 crore worldwide since its release, as per Sacnilk.

Crew has reportedly been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew also stars Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.