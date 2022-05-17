Just A Few Pages From Kriti Sanon's Ladakh Diaries

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

We can trust Kriti Sanon for giving sneak peeks from her travel diaries every time she takes a tour around the country. Recently, she went on a Ladakh trip. No, it wasn't a vacation. Kriti went to Ladakh to shoot for her upcoming film Ganapath where she co-stars Tiger Shroff. And, now she has treated us to some really cool images from her stay there. Leaving a carousel post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Ladakh photo dump” along with the hashtags “Ladakh” and “memories”. The photo collection contains portrait images of Kriti smiling for the camera. We also see her with the crew in group selfies. From views of river bed pebbles to a nighttime bonfire, the actress showed us a glimpse of the whole vibe of the place. And, of course, we didn't miss out on seeing the scenic hills in the background.

Take a look at her post:

Even when Kriti Sanon was enjoying her Ladakh stay, she kept us updated with her activities. But she did not forget to focus on her work and fitness. The actress is a true blue fitness enthusiast and she doesn't need a gym to work out. We aren't kidding. Kriti posted a video from Ladakh where we see her lifting rocks, performing squats and more. The caption read, “Who needs a gym to workout?” The film's producer Jackky Bhagnani commented, “Wow. Next work out I am also doing once I am there.”

Kriti Sanon will next feature in Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan.