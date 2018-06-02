Kriti Sanon Joins 'Team Kalank' For A 'Special Song'

Shooting for Kalank is in full gear and guess who joined the team for a "special song" sequence in the film? It's Kriti Sanon. The actress posted a video on Instagram, which appeared to be from the practice sessions of Kalank. This is Kriti Sanon's first tryst with Dharma Productions where she is expected to be part of a "special song" sequence. "Excited for this one! Happy to join team Kalank for a super special song and my first with Dharma Movies, Karan Johar!" she captioned the image. Everything about the "special song" has been kept pretty much under the wraps.
Highlights
- This will be Kriti Sanon's first association with Dharma Productions
- Details about the "special song" has been kept under wraps
- "Excited for this one!" wrote Kriti
The actress was given a warm welcome by Karan Johar when she joined the Kalank team along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan Johar kind of "gate-crashed" (according to Varun Dhawan) the rehearsals of the film and there he revealed the "beautiful surprise" (which was Kriti Sanon). Varun, who is also a part of Kalank, posted a video on Twitter. "Aditya Roy Kapur will begin shooting for Kalank today. Karan Johar came to check on his rehearsals and revealed a beautiful surprise. Kriti Sanon also joins Kalank. Good Friday just got bigger 2019," he wrote in his tweet.
#AdityaRoyKapur will begin shooting for #kalank today. @karanjohar came to check on his rehearsals and revealed a beautiful surprise. @kritisanon also joins #Kalank. Good Friday just got bigger 2019 pic.twitter.com/QPciZrtshl— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2018
The Dharma Productions' Kalank has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The Abhishek Varman-directed film is an epic drama set in the 1940s. The film will witness the association of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after a span of 25 years. The film will also mark the fourth collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who were last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.
Kalank is co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala and Apoorva Mehta. Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.