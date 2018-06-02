Kriti Sanon Joins 'Team Kalank' For A 'Special Song'

Kriti Sanon shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "Happy to join team Kalank"

  1. This will be Kriti Sanon's first association with Dharma Productions
  2. Details about the "special song" has been kept under wraps
  3. "Excited for this one!" wrote Kriti
Shooting for Kalank is in full gear and guess who joined the team for a "special song" sequence in the film? It's Kriti Sanon. The actress posted a video on Instagram, which appeared to be from the practice sessions of Kalank. This is Kriti Sanon's first tryst with Dharma Productions where she is expected to be part of a "special song" sequence. "Excited for this one! Happy to join team Kalank for a super special song and my first with Dharma Movies, Karan Johar!" she captioned the image. Everything about the "special song" has been kept pretty much under the wraps.
 


The actress was given a warm welcome by Karan Johar when she joined the Kalank team along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan Johar kind of "gate-crashed" (according to Varun Dhawan) the rehearsals of the film and there he revealed the "beautiful surprise" (which was Kriti Sanon). Varun, who is also a part of Kalank, posted a video on Twitter. "Aditya Roy Kapur will begin shooting for Kalank today. Karan Johar came to check on his rehearsals and revealed a beautiful surprise. Kriti Sanon also joins Kalank. Good Friday just got bigger 2019," he wrote in his tweet.
 

The Dharma Productions' Kalank has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The Abhishek Varman-directed film is an epic drama set in the 1940s. The film will witness the association of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after a span of 25 years. The film will also mark the fourth collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who were last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Kalank is co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala and Apoorva Mehta. Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.

