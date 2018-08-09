Kriti Sanon Has Offended Many By Posing With A Taxidermied Giraffe On Magazine Cover

Kriti Sanon's picture has been taken at England's Aynhoe Park (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

"No animals were harmed before, during, or after this shoot," read an excerpt from actress Kriti Sanon's photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India. She was savaged online for the magazine cover, in which she has struck a pose with a giraffe suspended in the air. The picture, as posted on the magazine's Instagram profile, has been taken at a museum in England's Aynhoe Park. The post also states that the animals have been preserved by taxidermy at the park. Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal's body by mounting with the help of a stand for the purpose of display or study. However, it appears that the picture hasn't gone down too well on the Internet and netizens have called it distasteful for its animal-offensive content.

"I don't know if or if not any animals were harmed but it surely sends a wrong message. What exactly is the need to hang a giraffe in a picture portraying Kriti Sanon thoughts on woman empowerment?" and "seems to me like animal abuse" are some of the comments posted.

Instagram users have also asked the magazine to take down the 'ridiculous' picture and demanded an apology from Kriti and 'the entire animal kingdom.'

In March this year, Sonam Kapoor also shot for a magazine's special edition at Aynhoe Park. She gave a similar pose in front of the giraffe.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon recently wrapped the London schedule of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. She is currently shooting in Gwalior for Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan.