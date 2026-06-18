Kriti Sanon Dismisses Rumours That <i>Cocktail 2</i> Is A Lesbian Love Story: "It's Only An Emotional Threesome"

There have been many reports circulating about Cocktail 2 suggesting Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon were playing lovers. Recently, during the promotions, someone in the audience asked the same question again, which made Rashmika burst into laughter.

Kriti instantly replied, "There is no lesbian story." Rashmika added, "I know, we do have that chemistry."

She continued, "We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical."

About Cocktail 2

Homi Adajania's Cocktail wasn't just another rom-com when it arrived in 2012. The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer gave audiences memorable music, messy relationships, and one of Deepika's most talked-about performances. Naturally, expectations were sky-high when Cocktail 2 was announced.

Fast forward 14 years, and the sequel has finally served its first round with a trailer starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

High on emotion, sentiment, love, drama, melodrama and a quirky sense of comedy, the trailer will surely bring back memories of the old film.

Shahid Kapoor describes pyaar as a torn T‑shirt that one wears every night for a comfortable sleep. We like it.

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's camaraderie reaches the next level as they fight over a “diamond” — sorry, Kohinoor (that's how Shahid describes himself).

Times have changed, and so have the faces. But the old melody Tum Hi Ho Bandhu is frozen in time as it makes a comeback in the lives of the new trio.

Glitz, glamour, foreign locales, enviable outfits on the two lead heroines - it all sets up a glamorous plot. The film releases in theatres on June 19.

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