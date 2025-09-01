Kriti Sanon Calls Out Inequality In Bollywood: "It's Little Things Like Male Actors Getting Better Cars Or Rooms"

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been announced as UNFPA India's honorary ambassador of Gender Equality. This role places her at the forefront of advocating for equal opportunities and dismantling gender stereotypes. At the event, Kriti reflected on her personal experiences with gender norms, revealing that while she grew up in a progressive household, the inequality around her was impossible to ignore.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Kriti opened up about how her upbringing played a crucial role in shaping her mindset. Her parents, both working professionals, shared responsibilities equally at home, creating an environment where Kriti and her sister never felt restricted because of their gender.

However, Kriti acknowledged that the reality was different for her mother. "My mom grew up in a time when boys were allowed a lot of things that girls were not. Girls were supposed to stay at home, cook, and follow rules. She wanted to learn swimming or dancing, but couldn't. The only thing she fought for was studying, and she became a professor," Kriti said.

That struggle became the foundation for a different future for Kriti and her sister. "Her first thought for me was, 'Do whatever you want to. Whatever you dream of, go for it.' That came from her," Kriti shared.

While her childhood was free of bias, Kriti admits the industry exposed her to subtle inequalities. "It hasn't happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room... It's not about the car, but about not making me feel smaller because I'm a woman. Just make it equal," she asserted.

Highlighting how even the smallest behaviours reflect ingrained mindsets, Kriti said, "Sometimes even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I've had to tell them not to do that. The mindset needs to change".

As Kriti steps into her new role with UNFPA, her message is clear, gender equality starts with everyday choices, from homes to workplaces. And it begins with standing up for fairness, even in the smallest of things.