Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Mark 4th Anniversary With “Til Death Do Us Part” Rings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary with a new accessory. On Monday, May 25, Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring two matching gold signet rings designed by London jewelry designer Cece Jewellery.

The rings were engraved with the phrase “Til Death Do Us Part.” It also featured artwork of two skeletons gazing at each other, along with a heart containing the couple's initials, “TB” and “KB.”

The couple's romance and wedding festivities were documented in the Hulu special “Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis,” released in 2023.

“His and hers,” Kardashian wrote alongside the image. She also added a rose and black and red heart emojis, while tagging the jewelry designer.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Anniversary Celebration

The sentimental jewelry appears to commemorate the couple's recent wedding anniversary. Kourtney marked four years since she and Travis said their “I dos” in Italy with a sweet Instagram post last week. It featured throwback photos from their wedding celebrations, alongside the caption, “5.22.22 forever.”

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding

The madly-in-love couple legally tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022, before holding a lavish ceremony in Portofino on May 22 in front of family and friends.

Prior to those ceremonies, the pair famously staged a late-night “practice wedding” at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in the early morning hours in April 2022.

For the Italian ceremony, Kardashian wore a lace-inspired Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a satin corset and dramatic embroidered veil. She later changed into a black reception dress of the same style. She also wore vintage Versace for the Las Vegas ceremony and another archival Dolce & Gabbana look for the courthouse wedding.