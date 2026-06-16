Kourtney Kardashian Says She And Travis Barker "Cried for Days" After Miscarriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opened up about one of the most painful chapters of their relationship. The couple revealed that they suffered a devastating miscarriage, six months after they began dating in 2021. The heartbreaking revelation was made on Saturday, June 13, when they appeared together at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

During the event, they attended the premiere of the 50-year-old blink-182 drummer's new documentary Travis Barker: Love Is Louder Than Fear. The documentary revealed that the Poosh creator got pregnant early in their relationship, according to Us Weekly.

The couple learned they were expecting a baby girl, whom they planned to name Tulip. However, during a routine doctor's appointment around the three-month mark, they were told their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kourtney said in the documentary. “We cried for days.”

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Attempts

Elsewhere in the documentary, Kardashian detailed their continued efforts to get pregnant, which included undergoing five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) over the span of eight months.

In May 2023, the reality star and the blink-182 drummer decided to stop IVF treatments and pursue a natural pregnancy instead.

Just one month later, Kardashian announced she was expecting during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read, “Travis I'm pregnant,” while Barker performed on stage.

The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023. Rocky, now 2, remains a source of joy for the pair, with Barker proudly inking his son's name tattoo shortly after his birth.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding

The madly-in-love couple got married in 2022. Kardashian and Barker legally tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022, before holding a lavish ceremony in Portofino on May 22 in front of family and friends.

Prior to those ceremonies, they famously held a late-night “practice wedding” at a Las Vegas chapel in the early morning hours in April 2022.

For their Italian wedding, Kardashian wore a lace-inspired custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress paired with a dramatic embroidered veil. She later changed into a black reception dress of the same style and a vintage Versace for the Las Vegas ceremony and another archival Dolce & Gabbana look for the courthouse wedding.