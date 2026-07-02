Kourtney Kardashian Has Hung "Travis I’m Pregnant" Sign On A Wall In Her Home

Remember Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy announcement during Travis Barker's concert? The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum held up a poster which read, “Travis I'm pregnant,” as he performed on stage with Blink-182 in Los Angeles. Adorable, right?

But what's more heartwarming is that Kourtney has preserved the iconic “Travis I'm Pregnant” sign and hung it on a wall of her home.

On Wednesday, July 1, she showed off the framed handwritten poster on her Instagram Stories, offering fans a sweet glimpse at the memorabilia hanging in her hallway.

Captioning the post, Kardashian Barker simply wrote “the sign” under the poster, which had been preserved inside a black frame.

This is not the only piece of memorabilia The Kardashians star has on display at her home. Kourtney shared another photo on her Instagram Stories, offering fans a glimpse of the red bicycle apparently used on screen by Paul Reubens' Pee-wee Herman.

In December, Kim Kardashian bought her sister the Pee-wee's Big Adventure prop for Christmas, and Kardashian Barker now has it suspended in a room above a black door.

Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement

In June 2023, Kardashian announced she was expecting during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Clad in a black dress, Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at BMO Stadium, holding up a sign that read, “Travis I'm pregnant,” while Barker performed on stage.

The drummer was visibly shocked at the time, as one of his bandmates was heard saying, “Someone's having a baby!” Barker then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023. The child, now 2, remains a source of joy for the pair, with Barker proudly inking his son's name tattoo shortly after his birth.

Kardashian also shares sons Reign Aston, and Mason Dash, and daughter Penelope Scotland, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is also a father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding

The madly-in-love couple legally tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022, before holding a lavish ceremony in Portofino in front of family and friends on May 22.

Prior to those ceremonies, they famously held a late-night “practice wedding” at a Las Vegas chapel in the early morning hours in April 2022.