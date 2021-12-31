It Was A Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Of Sorts At This Party

Kourtney Kardashian shared this image. (courtesy: /kourtneykardash)

For the Kardashians and Jenners, life is all about glamour and glitz. Christmas Eve celebrations, too, were an eventful time at their place. What's more? Four of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters came under one roof for this occasion. Giving us a glimpse into her festivities, Kourtney Kardashian posted photos on her Instagram page. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians-famed personality celebrated the night with fiancé Travis Barker and his kids. Kourtney captioned the photos, "Twas the night before Christmas." Her nine-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland was also present at the party. Sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner graced the event and the four posed together for the lens in their fashionable outfits. Kourtney chose a stunning red dress for the night. Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian showed off stellar Christmas decorations during a photoshoot. She posed for the camera in a green sweater and blue mini skirt. In the photos that she shared on Instagram, she is surrounded by Christmas trees, snowman statues, fairy lights and other decorations. She captioned the photos, "Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations."

Christmas was a fun time for Kourtney Kardashian as she stepped out with her folks for the celebrations. She posted photos with Travis Barker and others. She wrote in the caption, "The happiest place on Earth, in the rain at Christmas time." Travis Barker commented on the post, "Can't think of anything better."

Kourtney Kardashian's year couldn't have ended on a better note. After all, it's been an eventful year for her. The TV personality received a grand marriage proposal from boyfriend Travis Barker this October. Photos from the engagement were shared by Kourtney on Instagram. The engagement took place at a beach location amidst a bed of roses. She captioned her images, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream." The pictures show the couple sharing a kiss or smiling over a glass of wine. Kourtney's sisters, at once, congratulated the couple. Khloe Kardashian said, "I am so happy for you, my beautiful sweet sister. You deserve every kiss. Every ounce of love. Every happy thought. You deserve every single second of this."

