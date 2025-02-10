Koo Jun Yup Remembers His Late Wife Barbie Hsu On Third Wedding Anniversary: "Love You Forever"

Koo Jun Yup recently paid tribute to his late wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, in an emotional social media post.

His post featured a gentle piano melody played by him. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Love you forever."

The post coincided with what would have been the couple's third wedding anniversary.

ICYDK, Barbie Hsu died on February 2 due to acute pneumonia complications. She is said to have fallen ill while on a trip to Japan. Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news of her death in a statement to Taiwan's TVBS News. "During the Lunar New Year, our family went to Japan for vacation. My dear sister Barbie has unfortunately passed away after contracting pneumonia triggered by influenza," Dee shared through her manager.

In a previous post, Koo expressed his grief, stating, "I am going through a time of unbearable pain that feels like my insides are being torn apart, with sadness and suffering that cannot be put into words," adding, "I had neither the strength nor the desire to say anything."

Koo continued, "The time I spent with Barbie was a precious and valuable gift that I wouldn't trade for anything in the world," and stated, "I believe my final duty is to protect the family that Barbie loved most."

According to Taiwanese media reports, Hsu's ashes are currently being kept at home, with plans for a tree burial in the future. Her sister Dee Hsu shared, "My sister said she wanted to be buried under a tree when she died, so we're preparing for that," adding, "We will return our beloved sister's ashes to nature."

A major star in the Mandarin-speaking world, Hsu gained widespread fame across Southeast Asia, with Meteor Garden being dubbed into languages like Filipino, Indonesian and Thai.

Barbie Hsu was previously married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei for 10 years before their highly publicised divorce in 2021.

She began her career at 17 as part of a pop duo with her sister Dee, and the two became popular TV hosts known for their vibrant personalities.

However, it was her role in Meteor Garden, a TV adaptation of the 1990s Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers, that catapulted her to international stardom. In the show, Hsu plays Shancai, a working-class girl who finds herself in a complicated love triangle with the heirs of wealthy families.

Her four co-stars from the series went on to form the successful Taiwanese boy band F4, one of the biggest Mandopop acts of the 2000s.

F4 member Ken Chu expressed his grief by sharing a black screen and a photo with Hsu on Instagram, writing, "What a bolt from the blue" on Weibo.

After Meteor Garden, Hsu continued her career with numerous TV dramas and films, including hits like Corner With Love and Summer's Desire. She took a break from acting in 2012 but remained a presence on reality TV.

Aya Liu, a long-time friend and fellow host, shared on Weibo that she had met Hsu just last month and they had promised to meet more often. "I didn't think that would be our last gathering. Rest in peace, the most beautiful queen," Liu wrote.

Hsu had a history of epilepsy and heart disease and had been hospitalised previously due to seizures. She is survived by her husband, South Korean DJ Koo and two children from her previous marriage.