Konkona Sen Sharma Gets her Shot, Shares Tips On Booking Vaccine Slot

Konkona Sen Sharma gets vaccinated (Image courtesy: @konkona)

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma is the latest celebrity to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, describing her experience. Konkona was accompanied by her 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' co-star Amol Parashar and friend Damini. In one of the frames, we can see the actress bowing her head in front of a health worker as a gesture of respect. She also posed for selfies with her friends wearing a face shield. Konkona also has jotted down some important tips to get a vaccine slot quickly through the CoWin website or application.

The caption reads, "Got my first shot of Covaxin today. It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site. If you know English, have a smart device and internet of course."

Konkona also revealed her two hacks to get a vaccine slot. The tips that she shared are:

1. Covialerts.in on the telegram app.

2. Using Chrome incognito mode when accessing the CoWin site.

She also asked her followers to "continue to double mask and follow all COVID protocols post vaccine".

Earlier, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got their first dose of the vaccines. They shared photos of taking the jab. The duo also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated soon.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, too, posted a photo as she took her first vaccine dose.

Actress, Preity Zinta, too tweeted about having finished her vaccination routine, with two doses of the jab. She had tweeted on May 8, "I took my second COVID shot and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe."

I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated#Staysafepic.twitter.com/HB8IDbP0kl — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 8, 2021

Apart from Preity, actress Madhuri Dixit and actor Anil Kapoor, too, have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Like your favourite movie stars, it's time for you too to register for vaccine shots and protect yourself from the deadly coronavirus.