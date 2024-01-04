Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor On Working With Jr NTR In Devara

Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Devara. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most popular young stars in Bollywood today, was the latest guest on Koffee With Karan. She appeared on the show with her sister Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On the show, the sisters discussed their personal life and professional milestones, as Karan Johar played the perfect host. As part of the conversation, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her much-awaited Telugu debut. For the unversed, Janhvi will be seen alongside Jr NTR in Devara. Speaking about sharing screen space with superstar Jr NTR in her maiden Telugu film, Janhvi said, “I realised this when I showed up on set, on the Devara film sets. It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, or like getting ready, or getting to know myself.”

Speaking about the transformative effect that being on the sets of Devara has had on the actress, Janhvi Kapoor said, “The first couple of years, I don't think I realised how lost I was, how much like a headless chicken I was. Internally, emotionally and the only thing I knew was that I love my work. And, it is in many ways, keeping me alive, and keeping me sane. In a lot of ways, I was escaping into my work. So, I feel like when I came on to this set, I felt like, ‘Okay, this is who I am'. And this is who I am. And all of that knowledge and all of those experiences have prepared me for this moment. I value all those films and experiences so much. But I feel like this is my calling and I feel better about myself and what I am going to do hopefully from now on.”

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a BTS image from the sets of Devara with the note: “Missing set and the team and being Thangam.”

Meanwhile, the sisters also opened up about their mother's death. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018, where she was attending a family wedding. Janhvi Kapoor said, “The thing that I remember, when I got the call, I was in my room. And I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. And I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is she looked at me. The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just stopped. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it ever since.”

Speaking about her experience for the first time, Khushi Kapoor added: “I think it took me a while when it happened to kind of accept it. I think it did suddenly hit me after a while. But I was a bit confused, I don't know. But I had Jahnvi and I had dad. So, they were just kind of there to help…I think I felt that I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel I've always been the strong one.”

You can watch the promo of the episode here:

Meanwhile, the first glimpse of Devara will release on January 8, 2024. It has been directed by Koratala Siva.