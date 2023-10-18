Koffee With Karan 8: The Internet Wants These Celebrities On The Couch This Season

Karan Johar shared this image. (Courtesy: karanjohar )

Bollywood director Karan Johar dropped the promo of the brand new season of Koffee With Karan earlier this month. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting all and every update on the season's celebrity guest list. Hence, when on Wednesday, the director shared a behind the scenes video of the "world of Koffee With Karan," fans couldn't help themselves from flocking to his social media post and put in their requests. As predicted, fan demands ranged from wanting to see superstars SRK-Aamir to actresses Anushka and Katrina together on the couch.

A fan wrote, "We want Anushka and Katrina together with Arjun," while another said, "Bring Ranbir and Vicky together." While a few demanded to see SRK and Aamir together, there were also requests by fans for some new faces. "One wrote, " please get Zeenat Aman," while another wrote, "Lets do Konkona and Sushmita."

Karan Johar captioned his latest post as "For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing." Take a look at the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, as per a News18 report, actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen on the show. The source said, “There's still no clarity as to who Kartik [Aaryan] will come with but he's likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff.” FYI: Kartik made his Koffee With Karan debut during the sixth season. The actor was joined by his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's dynamic has been in the news ever since Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2 in 2021.

The show's host Karan Johar shared a promo video earlier this month. The video features Karan Johar's conscience (with a k) trolling himself. Sharing the promo video from the show, Karan Johar wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I'm still brewing Season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October only on Disney+Hotstar."

Watch the promo below:

In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor among others were seen on the show.