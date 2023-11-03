Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol On His Equation With Esha And Ahana - 'They Are My Sisters. Nothing Changes That'

Sunny Deol pictured with Esha and Bobby Deol.

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Sunny Deol opened up on his family dynamic and equation with Esha and Ahana and said, "They are my sisters. That's what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy. The most beautiful thing, above everything else, was the success of the film (Gadar 2). I was going here, there, and everywhere. I wanted to have a success party, but I was unsure if everyone would attend. Fortunately, my friend Kareem, who knows everyone in the industry, took care of everything. I wasn't sure who would come until the evening, but seeing everyone come home and the love they showered upon us made me extremely happy."

Bobby Deol also opened up on his "media-shy" family and added, "It all started with Karan's (Sunny Deol's son) wedding. We never really expose our family. We are very media-shy. But we couldn't stop anyone from putting up videos when they came to the wedding. We got so much love because of those videos, and people saw how we truly are. I think Drisha (Acharya), our daughter, has brought us luck."

Bobby Deol added, "Bhaiya has been dancing since Karan's wedding, and then Gadar 2 happened. I have never seen my brother dance so much."

Dharmendra married Hema Malini, a top film star of the time, in 1980. The actor has two daughters - Esha and Ahana - with Hema Malini. Before venturing into films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. They are parents to four children together - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are both actors and so is Esha Deol. Earlier this year at Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding, Hema Malini and her daughters were absent.