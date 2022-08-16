Koffee With Karan 7: Asked What He Misses About Being Single, Vicky Kaushal's Reply Was This

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

The last time Vicky Kaushal was on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, he was single. The actor, who will appear on Thursday's episode with Sidharth Malhotra, was asked during the show (per the new promo), what he misses about single life. Vicky Kaushal's reply was this: "The Miss is now Mrs." In another segment of the promo, Karan Johar showed a shirtless picture of the Masaan actor, after which Sidharth asked him what Katrina Kaif had to say about the photograph. Vicky Kaushal's ROFL reply cracked Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra up. "She said the lighting was good," said Vicky Kaushal.

Back in 2018, during an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look nice" with Vicky Kaushal on screen. Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Sharing the teaser of the promo, Karan Johar wrote: "They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around. Watch the seventh episode of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan S7 streaming from 12:00am this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham Singh. His next project is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.