Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh's Epic Response To Akshay Kumar's Wedding Date Question

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights The first episode of Koffee With Karan 6 aired on Sunday Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were the first guests "Ek baat bata, teri shadi kab hai? Asked Akshay Kumar

The sixth season of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee with Karan kick-started on Sunday, with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt being the first guests of the season, while the first episode was all about "girl power," the next episode will be "wild and wacky" (as promised by Karan Johar) as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the couch. We got a glimpse of Akshay-Ranveer's fun-filled episode through a promo video, which was shared on the official Instagram account of Star World India on Sunday night. In the video, Akshay could be seen asking Ranveer a question that we all were curious about but now have an answer to (his wedding date). The 51-year-old actor asked,"Ek baat bata, teri shadi kab hai?" Ranveer, who seemed all excited, was quick to respond, "Sir, aap suit silwalo."

Moving on, in the sneak peek video, KJo asked both the actors to do a hook step from any of Madhuri Dixit's song. Ranveer Singh did the signature step of Chane Ke Khet Mein from the 1994 movie Anjaam and he totally aced it. That's not it, in one segment of the video, Akshay took a dig at Ranveer and said, "Is insaan ke sath rehna matlab, hats off to Deepika."

The promo was shared on the official Instagram account of Star World India, along with the caption: "There's no way to prepare for the whirlwind of fun headed your way."

Here's the video that was released along with Sunday's episode. "Sneak peek: What happens when two of the best performers in Bollywood take the couch on Koffee With Karan 6?"

Both Akshay and Ranveer have appeared in the preceding seasons but this is the first time that the duo will make an appearance on the show together. Last year, Akshay was accompanied by his author-wife Twinkle Khanna, while Ranveer shared the couch with his contemporary Ranbir Kapoor.

Other than Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, this season's guest line-up includes Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. This year, Dhadak actress and Karan Johar's protege Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will make their debut on the show. They will share the couch with Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, respectively.