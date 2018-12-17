Koffee With Karan 6: Prabhas Or Rana Daggubati, Who's The 'Bad Boy'? Rajamouli's Answer Is Gold

From the sets of Koffee With Karan (courtesy starworldindia)

Highlights Prabhas and Rana will be on Karan's show for the first time KJo's Dharma Productions distributed Hindi versions of Baahubali films Promos of the upcoming episode were released recently

We are looking forward to the next episode of Koffee With Karan already! Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati will join director SS Rajamouli on the koffee couch next Sunday and the Baahubali combo are sure to cook up a storm. Promos of the upcoming episode were shared recently, in which show host Karan Johar can be seen doing what he does best - asks controversial questions. While Prabhas appeared to be the shy one amongst the three, Rajamouli appeared to spill the beans on Prabhas being a classic example of a chhupa rustam. Rana Daggubati, who has starred in several Bollywood films, appeared to deal with KJo's questions with much ease.

"Who's the more 'bad boy' between Prabhas and Rana?" Rajamouli was asked when he said: "It's Prabhas but you can never find out." Rana Daggubati added: "I just get caught!" Meanwhile, KJo also enquired about Prabhas' dating life and asked: "All those rumours about you dating Anushka Shetty were true or not?" Prabhas' epic response was: "You started it!" Another promo revealed that Prabhas downed a koffee shot in no time when asked if he's ever lied on the koffee couch. Prabhas also appeared to be in a tough spot when asked if he's had "friends with benefits."

In the promos, Rajamouli also revealed that he was mistaken as Baahubali's Katappa once. Rajamouli had a blink-and-miss appearance in the song Manohari while Katappa was played by Sathyaraj.

Earlier, Karan Johar had welcomed Team Baahubali on his show like this: "My proudest cup of Koffee with team Baahubali. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions distributed the Hindi versions of the Baahubali series of films. Prabhas and Rana will be on Karan's show for the first time.

Be ready with your popcorn next Sunday because Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's episode looks like a lot of fun!