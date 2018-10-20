Koffee With Karan 6: Deepika Padukone Was Reportedly 'The Only One' Who Knew About Karan Johar's Twins

From the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Looks like Deepika Padukone was Karan Johar's keeper of secrets! Deepika was reportedly the first person to know about the 46-year-old filmmaker's parenthood plans, said a report in DNA. Much before Karan made the baby announcement about the arrival of his twins Roohi and Yash in February last year, the filmmaker reportedly confided in the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress - something that will reportedly be revealed in the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 6. Last year, Deepika reportedly happened to call Karan when he just got to know that he could take his newly-born twins home, when an emotional Karan couldn't hold back from sharing the news with her.

Deepika kept her promise to Karan by keeping the news safely-guarded as a priced secret for months. "Karan recalls that neither his mother Hiroo Johar nor his brother Shah Rukh Khan had any inkling about his parenthood plans. And until he himself announced it a couple of months later, Deepika was the only one who knew about it and kept her promise of not breathing a word to anyone," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Karan Johar's twins were born via surrogacy in February 2017, after which they were under intense care at the hospital for almost two months because of premature birth - the twins were born on February 7 and Karan Johar brought them home in the last week of March.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be joined by Alia Bhatt on Sunday's episode of Koffee With Karan. Here are a few glimpses of what viewers are to witness on Koffee With Karan Season 6's premiere episode!

Both Deepika and Alia have been spotted on the koffee couch in previous seasons. On Sunday's episode, the duo will talk about Ranbir Kapoor among other queries fired by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt is reportedly dating Ranbir, who is Deepika has dated once in the past.

Watch this space for more updates on Koffee With Karan 6!