KL Rahul Is In Love With Athiya Shetty's Sun-Kissed Pic

Athiya Shetty shared this photo (Courtesy athiyashetty)

Highlights Athiya shared a sun-kissed photo of hers

"Sometimes darkness can show you the light," she wrote

KL Rahul dropped the heart-eyed emoji

Athiya Shetty, in lockdown like all of us, got a good dose of Vitamin D and shared a photo of hers soaking up the sun inside her house. Athiya, dressed in distressed denims and a white tee, shared her photo with these words: "Sometimes darkness can show you the light." And guess who was one of the first ones to drop a comment on Athiya's post? It's none other than cricketer KL Rahul, who the 27-year-old actress is rumoured to be dating. Looks like KL Rahula absolutely loves Athiya's post as he dropped the heart-eye emoji in the comments section. See the number of likes on KL Rahul's comment?

KL Rahul often drops in on Athiya's Instagram to post a comment or two and his responses are not missed by Athiya's Instafam. On photos of Athiya posing in a white shirt, KL shared his review of her looks.

On the 28-year-old cricketer's birthday this month, Athiya made it special with an adorable selfie of the two and this message: "Happy birthday, my person." Athiya's post, in which she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear, prompted netizens to say that she made it Instagram official with KL Rahul.

Last year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul featured in headlines for their speculated dating life with reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February 2019. Rumours were fanned on Athiya's birthday in November when KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which tanked at the box office. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.