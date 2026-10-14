'Fantastic Show': Kiran Rao Wants To Remake K-Drama <i>Reply 1988</i> For Indian Audiences

Kiran Rao has expressed her wish to remake a popular South Korean drama for Indian audiences. During an interview she revealed that she wants to adapt Reply 1988 and its portrayal of the close-knit neighbourhood where the story unfolds.

During an appearance on The Popcorn Hour podcast, Kiran spoke about her favourite K-Dramas and named Reply 1988 as her top choice to remake. "The Best K-drama is a show called Reply 1988. It's a fantastic show. It's actually set in 1988. In fact, that's something I would love to remake," she said.

For the filmmaker, the real magic of Reply 1988 lies in its older characters. The mothers and fathers are not only there to guide their children or move the story forward; they have their own worries, relationships and disappointments.

“The genuine jewels of this show are the older women, the mothers, and the fathers. They are just so good. It's set in a para, as they call it, a neighbourhood in Seoul in 1988. In fact, in Kolkata also you call it para only," she revealed.

Reply 1988 Plot

Released in 2015, Reply 1988 is a South Korean slice-of-life drama directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung. The 20-episode series is set in Seoul's Ssangmun-dong neighbourhood. The story begins in 1988, around the time of the Seoul Olympics.

It revolves around five families living along the same alley and their children: Sung Deok Sun (Lee Hye Ri), Sung Bo Ra (Ryu Hye Young), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), Sung Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), and Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi).

The story moves between 1988 and 1995, with scenes from the characters' childhood, adult lives adding another layer to the narrative. The parents also have their own friendships, marital troubles, financial concerns and dreams that life has put on hold.

Reply 1988 is the third instalment in the Reply franchise, following Reply 1997 in 2012 and Reply 1994 in 2013.

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