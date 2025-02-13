<i>Kingdom</i> Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's Fight For Survival Is Bloodier Than Ever. Brace Yourselves

The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is out and offers a thrilling glimpse into an intense world of war and destruction.

The voiceover sets the tone, stating, "A fierce war that will never end, where blood flows like relentless waves. Attacks will keep happening, bodies will keep turning into dust. Who is this destruction, and rebellion for? But from this bloody battlefield, a great emperor will rise."

The 115-second teaser builds a haunting picture of a world in chaos. Scenes of devastation, bloodshed and suffering fill the screen, while the oppressed attempt to resist, though their efforts seem in vain. But the arrival of Vijay Deverakonda's character, the undisputed king, signals a shift in the story.

He says, "I will do anything, sir. If needed, I will burn everything," as he sits in police custody, revealing his unshakeable resolve to fight for his people.

The teaser also features voiceovers from Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor and Suriya in the Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil versions, respectively.

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work on Malli Raava (2017) and Jersey (2019). The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainment and Fortune 4 Cinemas.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Set to release on May 30, 2025, Kingdom marks Vijay Deverakonda's return to a major lead role following The Family Star (2024), where he starred alongside Mrunal Thakur.