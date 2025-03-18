Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating Scandal, Kim Soo-Hyun's Upcoming Series <i>Knock-Off</i> Likely To Face Cancellation

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has been at the centre of controversy for the past few days. Soo-hyun has been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor (15), while he was 27.

Amid the ongoing scandal, several brands have cut ties with Kim Soo-hyun, while Korean reality show Good Day, announced their decision to remove scenes featuring the actor from their latest episode.

Now, Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming K-drama series Knock Off is facing the risk of cancellation due to the escalating controversy surrounding its lead actor, Kim Soo-hyun.

Rumours are circulating of a potential delay or even cancellation of the show to avoid further public outrage.

Meanwhile, a Disney Korea spokesperson in a statement said, “The release schedule has not been confirmed,” reported Koreaboo.com.

As the streaming giant weighs its options, the focus has also turned to Knock Off's sponsors and advertising partners, the report added.

Park Ki-pyo, CEO of South Korea's first-ever streetwear brand, Safety Zone Korea, has expressed his concern about the current state of affairs. Safety Zone Korea is one of the sponsors of the show—Knock Off, the report added.

“As a company that values youthful energy and innovative branding, we collaborated with Knock-Off in its production. However, this unforeseen scandal has disrupted the project, which is truly regrettable. We will determine our official stance after Disney releases its decision,” Park Ki-pyo was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is facing backlash for his involvement in Kim Sae-ron's death. The actress was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16, 2025. She died by suicide, as per the Seongdong Police.