Kim Sharma's Access To An Outdoor Gym Is Thanks To This Friend

Hello there, Kim Sharma! As Mumbai is currently in a lockdown amid the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in India, celebrities are practising social isolation and have come up with alternate methods of working out. Because, gyms too have been closed down. Kim Sharma is one of those who just wouldn't want to miss her work-out sessions and hence figured out a way for her daily dose of exercise. The 40-year-old actress shared a few pictures from her outdoor gyming activity, a concept she has been introduced to by long-time friend Dino Morea. "Learning the art of outdoor activity. Dino Morea, thanks for hooking me up with your amazing outdoor fitness station," she captioned her pictures.

Earlier this week, Kim Sharma dug out a throwback photo to write about how "corona" meant just a cool drink a few years ago. Sharing a photo with her Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani, Kim wrote: "Throwback to a night in Bangkok, when we were young and carefree and corona meant a fancy beer."

In Mumbai, not only gyms but also cinema halls and schools have been closed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Major production houses have called off shooting and postponed projects indefinitely till the situation improves.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 147.