Inside Kim Sharma's Birthday Celebration With Boyfriend Leander Paes

Birthdays are special and the joy doubles when you are on a vacation with your loved ones. Isn't it? Well, no one better than Kim Sharma can relate to this. Reason? She jetted off to The Bahamas to celebrate her birthday. Travel goals, did you say? Kim Sharma turned 42 on January 21. And, oh boy. She did it in style. FYI: she isn't alone. The actress has her “best person” tennis legend Leander Paes by her side. Aww, cute. Now, Kim Sharma has posted a couple of pictures on Instagram where she is sitting on the sand. The postcards are breathtaking to say the least. Photo credit: Leander Paes. Thank you for capturing the wonderful moment for all of us. Time to read the caption. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far. Happy birthday to me,” it read.

Leander Paes was quick enough to drop a "queen" hashtag under the photos. To this, Kim Sharma replied with a king emoji and a heart. Actor Dino Morea also commented on the post saying, "Happy happy happy birthday, Kim. Loads of love and happiness to you." Actress Preeti Jhangiani, who has shared the screen with Kim Sharma in the movie Mohabbatein, wrote, "Love love this picture. Happy birthday.”

Take a look:

There's no denying that Kim Sharma and Leander Paes look adorable together. They make us go aww. On Kim Sharma's birthday, Leander Paes dropped a slew of pictures with the actress along with a sweet note. He wrote, “Happy birthday my darling, Kim Sharma. My wish for you is a year as magical as you.”

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes often give us major couple goals with their presence on Instagram. On the occasion of New Year, Kim Sharma shared some happy pictures with Leander Paes where the duo is seen twinning in white ensembles and walking hand-in-hand. She captioned the post like this, “Walking into 2022 like... Happy new year to all you lovelies. I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light. Thank you for all your love.”

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are major couple goals. Agree?