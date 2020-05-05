Kim Sharma Ticked Off 'Week 6' Of Lockdown With A 'Backlit Photo'

Kim Sharma shared this photo. (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Highlights "Day 42," wrote Kim Sharma

She was seen posing with her back towards the sun

"Week 6 done," she added

Kim Sharma just lit up our Instagram timeline with her latest Instagram entry. The 40-year-old actress shared a picture of herself and it is just too good. In the picture, which seems to be from a post-workout photoshoot, Kim can be seen dressed in a sports bra and a grey pair of shorts as she posed for the camera. Shot in natural light, she can be seen posing with her back to the sun while it lits up the picture from the back. "I mean getting through 6 weeks of a lockdown deserves a backlit photo," wrote Kim. Making a reference to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, Kim further added, "week 6 done." She also added the hashtag "day 42" to her post. Take a look:

Kim Sharma, who is currently at home due to the lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, the Mohabbatein actress has been doing it all - from sharing drool-worthy beach pictures to sharing sun-kissed selfies of herself. Take a look:

The one where Kim asked her Instafam to find their happiness. Take a look:

Take a look at this drool-worthy throwback pic of Kim from her beach vacation. "Not so long ago we walked free," wrote Kim.

On the work front, Kim Sharma is best-known for her performances in films such as Mohabbatein, Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Fida, Yakeen, Chhodon Naa Yaar and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others. She was last seen in the 2010 Telegu film Yagam where she shared screen space with Navdeep and Bhumika Chawla.