Just Like Us, Kim Sharma Is Dreaming Of The Beach

Kim Sharma, in lockdown, is dreaming of the beach and her latest post on Instagram proves it. Making the best use of Throwback Thursday, Kim Sharma shared a photo of herself from her beach diaries and we bet it will give you serious beach cravings. In the picture from "not so long ago," the actress can be seen walking along the beach while basking in the sun. She looks stunning in a white bikini. Sharing the photo, Kim recalled the carefree days and wrote: "Not so long ago, we walked free... #tbt #day30." Take a look at the actress' post here:

We just love Kim Sharma's throwback pictures. Remember the one she shared from her 2000 film Mohabbatein? Kim shared the photo before the second phase of lockdown started on 15 April and wrote: "Me when someone tells me their plans for 15 April. #tbt #day9 #nofilter #lotsofmakeup."

The actress also trends frequently for her bikini pictures. We have handpicked a few for you. You can thank us later.

On the work front, Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. Since then, she has featured in several films such as Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. She made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera. Kim was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006.