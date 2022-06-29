Kim Sharma Celebrates Her Mom's 80th Birthday With Boyfriend Leander Paes In Goa. See Pics

Kim Sharma posing with mom and Leander Paes. (courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been painting Instagram red with their mushy pictures and workout videos. Recently, the Mohabbatein actress, who celebrated her mother's 80th birthday in Goa, has shared several photos from the party on her Instagram handle in which the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. In one of the pictures, Leander Paes can be seen posing with Kim Sharma's mother, while in the last, the actress has wrapped her arms around him. Sharing a series of pictures from the celebration, she captioned the post as, "My Mama turned #80 what a celebration of a life loved so gracefully thank you to my friends and mums friends that came to be with us and made every moment warm and fun @olivegoa @theprojectcafegoa @mojigao @design_quest thank you for being our perfect party partners we love you guys . Mum I'm just blessed that you are ours we love you so much".

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Kim Sharma shared an adorable post wishing boyfriend Leander Paes on his 49th birthday. Calling him, "soulmate", she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to My Sexy,Cool,Funny,Kind,Loving,Disneyloving,Handsome, Irresistible,Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby I love you . May all my wishes for you come true Leo".

Soon after Kim Sharma shared the post, Leander Paes replied, "Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is Life"

Here have a look:

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes made their relationship Instagram official last year by sharing similar posts with each other on their respective Instagram handles.

On the work front, Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Mohabbatein. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks. She also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, starring Ram Charan.