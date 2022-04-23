Kim Sharma's Workout Partner Is The Usual Suspect Boyfriend Leander Paes

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes. (courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Kim Sharma and tennis icon Leander Paes have been vocal about their relationship, often treating fans to happy videos and photos. The couple also loses no chance to motivate their fans. A case in point is Kim Sharma's new Instagram post in which she is seen working out with her athlete boyfriend. The actress and the tennis star are seen exercising in perfect synchrony, pulling off some complex moves. Sharing the video, Kim Sharma said, “Ending Friday with some serious endorphins,” and also added the hashtag “Pilates girl”. Fans of the couple flooded the comments section praising them. One user even said, “Synchronising in the gym and life.”

See the video here:

A few weeks ago, Kim Sharma shared a special post on the occasion of their one-year anniversary as a couple. Along with several loved up pictures of the two, Kim said, “Happy anniversary, Charles. 365 days. Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich,” with a tiger and heart emojis. The geotag reads, "paradise". Amrita Arora replied with heart emojis. Preeti Jhangiani – who worked with Kim Sharma in Mohabbatein – said, “Haha love the last one. Happy Anniversary.”

On Valentine's Day, Kim Sharma shared a picture of the couple and said, “Roses are red, violets are blue, every day I thank Jesus for giving me You. Happy V day, baby.”

Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She has appeared in films such as Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.