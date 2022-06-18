ICYMI: Kim Sharma Wished 'Soulmate' Leander Paes On His Birthday Like This

Kim Sharma with Leander Paes. (courtesy: kimisharma)

On boyfriend Leander Paes' 49th birthday, Kim Sharma shared a super cute greeting on Instagram on Friday. She posted a couple of solo shots of the birthday boy and some mushy pictures of herself with Leander. In her caption, Kim referred to Leander Paes as her "soulmate." She captioned the post: "Happy, happy birthday to my sexy, cool, funny, kind, loving, Disney loving, handsome, irresistible, goofy, soulmate. 49 never looked this good baby. I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo." In the comments section, Leander Paes wrote: "Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is life."

Kim Sharma shared this post for Leander

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. A few months ago, Kim shared a workout video with Leander Paes and she captioned it: "Ending Friday with some serious endorphins."

Here's another mushy post featuring the couple:

The couple made their relationship Instagram official last year. They shared similar posts with each other on their respective Instagram profiles. "Magic," Leander Paes had captioned the post.

Kim Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actress also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which featured Ram Charan in the lead role.