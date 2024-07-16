Kill Makers Issue Statement Over Its Remake Rights: 'Indian Language Versions Have Not Been Acquired By Any Parties Yet'

Lakshya in a still from the film. (courtesy: Lakshya)

Dharma Productions issued a clarification over Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's critically acclaimed film Kill's remake rights amid the ongoing speculation about the film's Indian remakes. Dharma Productions wrote in its statement, "Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet." Sharing the post, Dharma Productions wrote, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL." For the unversed, Chad Stahelski and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment are going to make the English version for Lionsgate, reported Variety. Take a look at what Dharma Productions posted:

Meanwhile, Chad Stahelski thinks that Kill is "vivid, wild, and creative." "Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I've seen recently...Nikhil [Nagesh Bhat] delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version-we have big shoes to fill and I'm looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that," Chad Stahelski was quoted as saying by Variety.

The report also added a joint statement released by Kill producers - Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain.

It read, "When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theatres chant 'Kill! Kill! Kill!' was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film's release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured."

The film made its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. Debutant Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala acted in the film.