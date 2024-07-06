Kill Box Office Collection Day 1: Lakshya's Film Gets A Slow Start

Lakshya in a still from Kill.(courtesy: itslakshya)

The Karan Johar produced film Kill, starring Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, released in theatres on July 5 (Friday). The film had a slow start at the box office. It earned Rs 1.25 crore at the box office, according to a Sacnilk report. The film has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Kill had a theatrical release on July 5 and it had a premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. Additionally, Kill was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the film's box office collection and he wrote, "Kill opens on expected lines on Day 1... Low occupancy in morning shows, gathering momentum in evening... Enjoys favourable feedback and solid critical acclaim, but it needs to convert into higher footfalls and numbers, especially on Sat - Sun... Fri Rs 1.35 crore."

The project has been jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Kill opened to stellar reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hindi cinema has never produced anything quite like Kill. The film has emerged from a crevice hitherto unexplored by Mumbai cinema. It pushes the boundaries of violence and gore way beyond what a Bollywood action flick has ever imagined."