Kiccha Sudeep Calls Dabangg 3 Co-Star Salman Khan 'Hamaara Bhai...Hamaari Jaan'

Kiccha Sudeep, who played the antagonist Bali Singh in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, was all praise for bhaijan in an ask me anything session. Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep hosted an ask me anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) recently . A fan asked him to share one word for Salman Khan. Kiccha Sudeep replied to him with these words, "Hamaara Bhai ... Hamaari Jaan" (My brother, my life) and dropped a red heart emoji. Kiccha Sudeep twisted Salman Khan's film title Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to answer the question. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was directed by Farhad Samji and it starred Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. Take a look at Kiccha Sudeep's social media exchange here:

Salman Khan, who presented the Hindi version of Kiccha Sudeep's multilingual action film Vikrant Rona, promoted the film in a grand scale way back in 2022. He made a grand entry on the stage during a dance performance by Jacqueline and Kiccha Sudeep to the song Ra Ra Rakkamma. The superstar danced to the track at a pre-release event organised by the makers in Mumbai.

During an event, actress Neetha Ashok revealed that she was taken aback when Salman Khan shared the trailer of Vikrant Rona on his Twitter handle. To this, the superstar said, "I'm also presenting the film! I have to do this (promotion). I don't want to go into losses. South films are doing really well." He added, "We all try and make the best film, we want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. There's no formula to this, that something will work 100 per cent," PTI quoted Salman Khan saying.

Kiccha Sudeep is known for films like Bachchan, Kotigobba 2, Hebbuli, The Villain, to name a few. Apart from Kannada, he has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films as well.