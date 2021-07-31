First Look: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Kiccha Sudeep's Feisty Plus-One In Vikrant Rona Poster

Jacqueline Fernandez in Vikrant Rona first look (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Hello there, Jacqueline Fernandez! The actress just shared her first look from upcoming Kannada fantasy adventure movie Vikrant Rona, in which she co-stars with Kiccha Sudeep - he plays the titular role in the thriller. Jacqueline's first look poster introduced her character from the movie as the feisty Gadang Rakkamma - she joins Kiccha Sudeep on the poster as what appears to be his plus-one. The duo will feature in a song together in Vikrant Rona. Introducing her character, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: 'What Rakkamma doesn't know, doesn't exist'. Super happy to introduce my character Gadang Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona." Jacqueline looks every bit stunning in a skirt and a choli in her first look avatar - her unique choice of props include tumbler of drinks. Meanwhile, Kichha Sudeep sports an alarmed look with a gun in his hand.

Here's presenting Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona:

Earlier, Kiccha Sudeep shared these behind-the-scenes photos with Jacqueline Fernandez from the film's photoshoot: "Two of my favs from the photo shoot with Jacqueline. Saw the rough edit of the song - and the hook step looks super."

Kiccha Sudeep's first look from Vikrant Rona was shared in April. He tweeted his firs look with these words: "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making... it's now time for a new excitement. We the team of Vikrant Rona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.

After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.

???????? pic.twitter.com/V7Rm5bWv17 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Jack Manjunath. The fantasy drama is expected to release on August 19.