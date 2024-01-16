Kiara Advani's Birthday Wish For Husband Sidharth Malhotra Sealed With A Kiss

Kiara Advani with husband Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

As Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday today, he received the cutest wish from wife and actor Kiara Advani. On her Instagram story, on Tuesday, Kiara shared a clip that has glimpses from Sidharth's birthday festivities. In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing together and kissing in the video. Don't miss Sidharth's super cute birthday cake which features a fondant cutout of the actor dressed in a tux. "Happy birthday love," Kiara Advani captioned the post. Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February last year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Kiara Advani's Instagram story was reposted a by a fan page dedicated to her on X (earlier known as Twitter):

Film producer Aarti Shetty also shared a picture from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday festivities. Karan Johar was also a part of the celebrations.

During an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara Advani spoke about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome with Shershaah lines. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.