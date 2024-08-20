Kiara Advani's Anniversary Wish For Her Parents Is All Heart

Kiara Advani wrote a heartfelt post on her parents anniversary on Tuesday. The actress shared a bunch of beautiful pictures. The pictures featured the actress' parents on their wedding day, the Advani fam-jam and a picture from a trip featuring actor and Kiara's husband Sidharth Malhotra. In one of the pictures the two couples can be seen enjoying a game of cards with Kiara caption, “Best card partners.” Kiara took to Instagram sharing a bunch of adorable pictures. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple.” This is the post we are talking about:

Kiara Advani celebrated her 33rd birthday last month. On her special day, the actress received the best wish from her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. On his Instagram profile, Sidharth Malhotra shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. In the photo, the actress can be seen happily posing with balloons. Sidharth Malhotra captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know. Here is to many more memories together." Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February last year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

During an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara Advani spoke about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome with Shershaah lines. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.