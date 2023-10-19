Kiara Advani On Playing Preeti In Kabir Singh: 'We Can't Cancel Everyone'

Image was shared by a fan account. (courtesy: sidkiaraforever)

In 9 years of her stay in Bollywood, Kiara Advani has made some bold choices when it came to portraying complex characters like Nanki Dutta in Guilty or being part of a film like Kabir Singh, which was found unpalatable by many. In a recent interview with Femina however, when the actress was asked about essaying the role of Preeti, a meek medical student, in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani spoke about not seeing things as black and white, or judging the characters she plays. She said, "I have never played a character I didn't like. If I don't like my character, I better not be doing the movie. We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can't cancel everyone." Kiara added, "If Kabir Singh didn't start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that's a great thing. What we can do is grow from it. That is what matters.”

Talking about the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, the film's dynamic pair recently, recreated the magic of Kabir Singh song Kaise Hua for a stage show in Doha. The duo, who were performing at a starry event in Qatar's capital Doha along with other Bollywood celebrities, hogged all the limelight with their sizzling chemistry on stage as they danced to the songs from their film Kabir Singh. In a video shared on social media, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani can be seen rekindling the magic of their characters Kabir and Preeti. As predicted, fans could not get enough of the reunion. One wrote, "Need Kabir Singh 2.0," while another said, "So happy for youuu."

The video of their performance was also shared by Kiara Advani on her Instagram stories alongside the caption, "The Kabir Preeti reunion."

Earlier this month, Kiara made heads turn at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress turned muse for Falguni Shane Peacock. Kiara slipped into a tube cocktail dress. In the video, shared by the actress on Instagram, Kiara is seen ruling the ramp and how. Her stunning number featured heavy golden work makes it a must-pick for the festive season. She styled her hair in fancy braids and opted for bronze make-up. In one word – the look was iconic.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was released on June 29. Kartik Aaryan, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania.