Kiara Advani Just Wants To Be Transported To A Land Of 'Sunshine And Tan'

Kiara Advani in a still from the video. (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is busy dreaming of the sunny days of Maldives. The actress, on Thursday, shared a perfect throwback video from the island nation. Dressed in a pink bikini, Kiara can be seen goofing around at the beach. She also pauses for a second to pose for the selfies. Kiara looks gorgeous in the video and she can be seen sporting minimal makeup. "Missing the sunshine and tan," the actress wrote sharing the video. Her post is burning up Instagram. The comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis in no time. Alia Bhatt too dropped a couple of flame emojis on the post.

The actress flew to the island country along with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra on the New Year's Eve and welcomed 2021 in Maldives. "Looking at you 2021," she had then captioned the post.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal. She also starred in the horror comedy Laxmii, opposite Akshay Kumar, last year. Her upcoming projects include Shershaah, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara has also been a part of films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Machine, among others.