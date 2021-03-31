'Don't Forget To Smile': Kiara Advani's Mantra For Happy Life

Kiara Advani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights In the Insta picture, Kiara is seen wearing a black winter jacket

She paired it with rugged denims

With minimum make-up, she looks adorable

Kiara Advani just dropped the most important four words which we need to hear now more than ever. The actress simply reminded us, "Don't forget to smile." The 28-year-old complimented the social media post with a wide grin. In the Insta picture, Kiara is seen wearing a black winter jacket paired with rugged denims. With minimum make-up and perfectly curled golden-brown hair, she looks adorable.

The Kabir Singh actress recently became Avinash Gowariker's muse for his signature post-pack-up photo shoot. The monochrome still has Kiara sit in front of a brightly lit mirror. Her voluminous hair and kohl-laden eyes grab all the attention.

Kiara impressed the style police by wearing a dazzling silver lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for friend and designer, Manish Malhotra.

Kiara is shooting for the upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The horror-comedy sequel came to halt after Kartik tested positive for COVID-19.

Shershaah featuring her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead is one of Kiara's most awaited movies. The two will be romancing on screen for the first time. She recently opened up about working with Sidharth. "Sid, is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focussed when it comes to his work," she was quoted as saying.

Kiara will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which has an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.