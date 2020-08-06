Khushali Kumar Releases Love Ballad Ishq Khuda Hai

A still from Ishq Khuda Hai.

Khushali Kumar gave us a glimpse of her love for poetry writing with 'Normal Days', a thought provoking account from her diary, that unveiled a deeply sensitive side to her. The actor-model-fashion designer is now out with Ishq Khuda Hai, a love ballad, of love and passion. Presented by T-Series, Ishq Khuda Hai was written and shot during the lockdown which features Khushali Kumar with actors Nawab Ahmad and Vikram Sharma. The video directed by Mohan S Vairaag is filled with sensuality, passion and renewed hope that one always finds true love. With Ishq Khuda Hai, a musical poetry inspired by the beautiful words of Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir, Khushali Kumar gets candid as she spills life into her soulful words about taking a chance and loving again, an ideal that remains relevant even to this day.

Talking about the musical poetry, says Khushali Kumar, "The whole idea of Ishq Khuda Hai came from the eternal words of Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's lines of sublime spiritual poetry. It tells us that despite the pain of past relationships, we should listen to our inner voice and try to love again. I have given my voice to my poetry and the Tulsi has beautifully sung Bulleh Shah's portion of the song."

On one hand where Khushali recites the beautifully penned poetry, her sister singer Tulsi Kumar joins in to hum a few lines in this special love ballad.

Ishq Khuda Hai, a musical poetry, is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

