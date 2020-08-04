Khushali Kumar Presents Her Next Ishq Khuda Hai

Khushali Kumar is Tulsi Kumar's sister

Highlights Tulsi Kumar has sung some lines in 'Ishq Khuda Hai'

'Ishq Khuda Hai' inspired by Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's poetry

It will release on T-Series' YouTube channel on August 6

Actor-model-fashion designer Khushali Kumar wears many hats. It was only recently that she penned an emotional, thought provoking poem Normal Days that resonated with audiences during these difficult times.

The versatile artist is now out with a special musical poetry titled Ishq Khuda Hai inspired by Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's eternal words of sublime spiritual poetry. Bulleh Shah was a Sufi poet and philosopher and universally regarded as the "Father of Punjabi enlightenment".

While Khushali has recited the poem she wrote during the lockdown, her sister, popular singer Tulsi Kumar, has sung some lines in Ishq Khuda Hai. The musical poetry is an inspiring love ballad of hope which continues to remain relevant even now.

Talking about the musical poem, Khushali Kumar says, "Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's words are relevant even after a century to all those who fall in love. Just like oxygen and food, love is also essential for us to sustain even though our painful pasts hold us back in finding love again. Poetry conveys our journey through passionate turbulent relationships to finding love in our lives. Sometimes the beautiful words of our elders like Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's lines in Ishq Khuda Hai guide us and become our inner voice."

This musical poetry will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on August 6.