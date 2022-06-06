Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday And Adarsh Gourav Look Busy In This BTS Pic

Siddhant with Ananya and Adarsh. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav keep their fans updated by sharing pictures and videos from the sets of their upcoming filmKho Gaye Hum Kahan. Recently, Siddhant shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram stories featuring Ananya and Adarsh. It is a candid snapshot of the trio with their director Arjun Varain Singh. In the post, they are keenly looking at the monitor. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "Arjun & his babies". Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. Check out the post below:

Talking about the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. And it is produced by Zoya, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film was announced in September 2021. Sharing the first look of the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned the teaser as, "When you have to disconnect to connect.. #KhoGayeHumKahan".

The film marks the second collaboration of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Earlier, they were seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

A few days ago, Adarsh Gourav also shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring his co-stars Siddhant and Ananya. Sharing the post, he wrote, "A pillow of winds #khogayehumkahan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, SIddhant Chaturvedi has several films in his kitty - Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and Yudhra. Whereas, Ananya Panday has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, which will release on August 25. Adarsh, on the other hand, was last seen in The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

