Khloe Kardashian's Reply To A Troll: 'I Had A Tumour Removed, Thank You For Asking'

Khloe Kardashian shared this image. (courtesy: khloekardashian)

Reality TV star and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to the world of Internet trolling. Khloe Kardashian, who often finds herself on the receiving end of brutal criticism, was trolled once again and she decided to shut down her troll. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself and captioned it "Happy Sunday." An Instagram user commented on her post: "And what the heck is on your cheek." She replied to troll without shaming them and wrote: "A bandage. I had a tumour removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking."

See Khloe Kardashian's post here:

Khloe Kardashian, who has often been accused of Photoshopping her pictures, two years ago had shut her trolls in an extensive post. "PS_ Yes I did a live to show you all this isn't photoshopped," she captioned the post that was accompanied with live videos of her as proof that she did not edit her pictures. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, had written about her "struggle with body image issues," and she summed up her post with these words: "My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice."

Khloe Kardashian became a household name after she featured in the television reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, alongside her sisters. The show first premiered in October 2007 and it made global stars of Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall (now a supermodel) and Kylie Jenner. The idea of creating a reality show first originated in 2006 when matriarch Kris Jenner wanted to appear with her family on TV together. After Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended, the Kardashian-Jenner clan featured in another reality TV series based on their life titled The Kardashians.