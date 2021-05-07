Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rahul Vaidya's PDA With Disha Parmar Before Leaving For Cape Town

Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar (Image credits: Varinder Chawla)

The eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt reality TV show is all set to begin soon. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla along with many other celebrities will be seen as the contestants in the show. Last night, most of the celebrities who will take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they left for Cape Town. The list includes Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul.

However, the celebrities who stole the limelight at the airport last night were Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. Rahul was spotted with his girlfriend Disha Parmar and Varun Sood came with his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. While Rahul gave a goodbye kiss to Disha on her forehead in the car before leaving for Cape Town, Varun and Divya were clicked kissing each other with their masks on.

Paparazzi also clicked Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and Saurabh Raj Jain at the airport. Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal, who will also be part of the show, were not spotted there.

TV actress Nia Sharma won the tenth season of the show last year. The series is inspired by American series Fear Factor.