Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia Marries Triveni Barman, Shares Wedding Pic

Choreographer Tushar Kalia married model Triveni Barman recently and he announced the big news on social media by sharing a picture from their wedding on his Instagram profile. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner shared a happy picture with his wife from the wedding. The bride wore red and the groom opted for an off-white sherwani. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture. Tushar Kalia simply tagged Triveni Barman in the post and wrote "Blessed," adding a heart emoji. Tushar Kalia had actively been sharing posts from his wedding festivities on social media.

In the comments section of Tushar Kalia's post, TV star Arjun Bijlani commented "Congratulations bro." Comedienne Bharti Singh added: "Congratulations guys." TV star Karan Tacker's comment read: "Mubarakaaaan." Chorographer Dharmesh added, "Congratulations bro." Sana Saeed's comment read: "Yayyyyy congratulations. So happy for you two."

On Tuesday, Tushar Kalia posted a video from what appears to be his and Triveni Barman's sangeet ceremony. The couple can be seen dancing together in the video. "Beginning of forever," he captioned the post.

Tushar Kalia won the last season of the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Tushar Kalia beat Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann and Faisal Shaikh to win the trophy. The other contestants on the show also included Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande and Rajiv Adatia.

Tushar Kalia has featured as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja seasons 6 and 7. He also featured as a judge in the first three seasons of Dance Deewane. He also featured in the dance-based film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.