Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel And Others Leave For Show's Bulgaria Shoot

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. (Image courtesy: mymalishka)

The contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 occupied a top spot on the list of trends on Thursday, after they shared a picture of themselves from the airport together. The tenth season of the show will feature popular television actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang and Amruta Khanvilkar. That's not it, the list of contestants also includes Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterji, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal. RJ Malishka shared a picture along with her fellow contestants on her Instagram profile at the airport. The tenth season of the show will be shot in Bulgaria and it will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Malishka shared several photos and videos with her fellow contestants on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Thank you for all the love. Wish us luck. I'm in Sofia as I type this with a very cool crew... Till we see our first stunt that is I guess. What a day boys and girls!"

Take a look at the post here:

This is the sixth time that Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. Other than the Sooryavanshi director, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted a few seasons ofKhatron Ke Khiladi, which is an adaptation of the American television show Fear Factor.

Choreographer-turned actor Punit Pathak, who has featured in Remo D'Souza's ABCD series, was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

