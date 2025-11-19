<i>KGF</i> Star Yash's Mother Files Case Against Promoter Over Rs 64 Lakh Scam

Kannada actor Yash's mother Pushpalatha, who entered the film industry as a producer with her debut movie Kothalavadi, has alleged large scale cheating, misuse of funds and criminal intimidation by film promoter Harish Arasu and his associates.

According to the FIR, Pushpa stated that she had entrusted Harish with the responsibility of promoting her film, which was shot between 24 May 2025 and mid-July across locations including Talakadu, Gundlupet, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Both parties had reportedly agreed on a promotion fee of Rs 23 lakh.

Harish allegedly received Rs 10 lakh on 18 May 2025, followed by Rs 5 lakh on 21 May. Pushpa claims that he later collected an additional Rs 24 lakh through various channels using the film's brand name. In total, she alleges that Harish took Rs 64,87,700 from her, including Rs 4 lakh in cash on 31 July for print media advertising.

Despite this, Pushpa states that no promotion was carried out for the film, which was scheduled for release on August 1, 2025. A trailer launch was held on July 23, but Pushpa claims that the actor had to spend Rs 21,75,000 from his own pocket as Harish failed to execute the promotional work. She also alleges that several social media and film media promoters were not paid.

When she questioned him, Harish allegedly threatened her and demanded back Rs 27 lakh. Pushpa further claimed that she found no promotional material available for the film on August 1 and later learnt that Harish had been spreading negative publicity. She also accused him of threatening to post defamatory comments about her on social media and to come to her house and create a disturbance.

The complaint states that actors Mahesh Guru and Swarnalatha (Rannayak), allegedly influenced by Harish, posted derogatory remarks about her online, causing damage to her reputation.

Pushpa added that on August 15 2025, she and the film's director Shriraj Ravari received threatening phone calls from Harish Arasu, Manu, Nitin and other unidentified persons from the number.

Through her complaint she has requested high grounds police station for a legal action against Harish Arasu, Manu, Nitin, Mahesh Guru and Swarnalatha (Rannayak) for cheating, intimidation, defamation and criminal conspiracy.